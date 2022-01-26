Students start week four by reporting wifi outages

At 10:30 a.m. on Monday students began experiencing wifi outages across campus. It was reported to Information Technology Services that some students were unable to connect to the wireless network.

While many academic buildings such as the graphic arts building were unable to access the network. University spokesman Matt Lazier confirmed that on campus housing such as the dorms and apartments still had access to the network. Lazier stated that the outages were “not a blanket issue across campus.”

Lazier also confirmed that despite the outages, 14,000 people were still connected to the network.

The timing of these network issues is frustrating for many students as Monday began week four of the quarter and many students are heading into midterms.

“I wasn’t able to turn in assignments for computer science labs,” computer science junior David Chen said.

Chen said that he was without internet access for about three and a half hours.

At 12:29 p.m., IT services sent out an email explaining that there were reports of students and staff struggling to connect the eduroam and CP-loT-Secure networks. They also confirmed that the university housing wireless network was not affected.

“We are actively working to troubleshoot and solve the issue,” IT services wrote in their email.

IT said in a later email that service for the eduroam and CP-IoT-Secure wireless networks were restored at 1:30 p.m. Technicians continued to monitor the service.

Students experiencing network connection issues can contact the IT Service Desk by opening a support request or by calling (805) 756-7000.