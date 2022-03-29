Sunny weather expected after storm brought rain and wind to SLO County

After more than a day of rain and strong winds that blew large palm tree leaves into driveways, sunnier conditions are expected for the rest of the week in San Luis Obispo County.

On Sunday, storm clouds formed in the Pacific Ocean and moved east into San Luis Obispo County, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office.

By Tuesday morning, the storm continued east, exiting the county, Sweet said.

“It’s not a huge storm — it’s pretty average size,” Sweet said, adding that it’s now atop Ventura and Los Angeles counties and stretches west until central Arizona.

On Tuesday, coastal cities, including Los Osos and Pismo Beach, were forecast to be in the mid-to-upper 50s. More inland regions will be slightly less cold and expected to remain in the low-to-mid 60s, Sweet said.

The National Weather Service’s high surf advisory for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, which warned of 6-10 foot tall breaking waves and possible rip currents, ended at noon on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, skies will have low clouds but temperatures will get warmer: beaches are expected to be in the 60s and more inland areas will creep into the 70s.

On Monday, Rocky Butte near Hearst Castle in the northern part of the county got the most rain, picking up 2.04 inches, Sweet said.

Cal Poly got 0.85 inches of rain and the San Luis Obispo Airport got 0.81 inches of rain. Beach cities Los Osos and Morro Bay both got more than an inch of rain.