Cal Poly isn’t doing enough to address sexual assault, students say in survey

Editor’s Note: This article discusses specific experiences and themes regarding sexual assault and sexual harassment. Survivors of such experiences can access virtual confidential services through Cal Poly Safer’s website.

The sun had already set by the time Morgan Saltamachio was walking back from class to her Cerro Vista apartment, where she worked as a resident advisor. As she entered her building, someone on the second floor balcony was yelling at her. Thinking it was one of her residents, she responded.

She quickly realized that the male student was not one of her residents. He was heavily intoxicated, Saltamachio said, and wasn’t just shouting — he was cat-calling her. Saltamachio said she felt fear when she realized she would have to get past him in order to reach her apartment on the third floor.

As she reached the second floor, he was there — standing in the middle of the staircase.

“The only option I had to go up the stairs was either to squeeze in between him and the inner stairwell railing, or squeeze in between him and the outer railing,” Saltamachio said. “I didn’t want him to push me over the railing or something.”

He continued to ask her questions about where she was going and where she lived, trying to get her to go back to his apartment with her, Saltamachio said. As she squeezed past him, he brushed his body against hers attempting to show her a video of some sort, continuing to yell at her not to go.

The next day, Saltamachio found out the same male student had gone on to attempt to sexually assault someone else that same night.

When university administrators sent out emails in October about two separate on-campus rapes, it amplified the discussion surrounding sexual assault and sexual harassment on campus.

While neither are unique to Cal Poly’s campus, the subject has gained more awareness in recent years. The last time Cal Poly had a fully in-person school year in 2019, prior to the pandemic, dating and sex-related crimes shot up when compared with the year prior.

Mustang News sent students a survey in November, asking about sexual assault, awareness of resources and opinions on university response.

Of the 548 students who responded, 74.1% self-identified as women, 23.4% self-identified as men and 2.6% self-identified as transgender or non-binary.

Fifty-three students, a little under 10% of all who responded to the survey, said they had faced either sexual assault or sexual harassment at Cal Poly since the fall quarter began.

About 43% of respondents, 236 students, said they know someone who has faced sexual assault or sexual harassment at Cal Poly in the last 10 weeks.