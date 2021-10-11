Second on-campus rape reported in one week

A second on-campus rape was reported this week, according to a campus-wide email sent late last night. The rape occurred in University Housing in Poly Canyon Village Apartments and was reported to the university Sunday.

The rape occurred early Sunday morning between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

Law enforcement is again asking for assistance from the public to locate the suspect. The perpetrator is described in the email as a “5′ 10″ white male, with blonde curly hair, and a slender build.”

President Jeffrey Armstrong responded in an email to the Cal Poly community saying the university has “very limited information at this time.”

However, according to Armstrong, the two assaults do not appear to be related.

“Our first priority is supporting the survivor,” Armstrong wrote.

He said the university’s next priority is the safety of students on campus. Cal Poly will be enhancing security measures by expanding security personnel and patrols on campus, increasing the number of security cameras on campus and expanding the availability of Mustang Patrol. Mustang Patrol is a security escort program previously available on weekends and newly available on weekdays.

“Sexual assault of any kind is a vile, criminal act,” Armstrong said in the email. “We will do everything in our power as a university to find and hold responsible anyone who perpetrates such violence.”

The email included two bullet point lists: one noting ways for students to “stay safe” and another reminding people to “respect the rights of others.” This advised students to be alert, trust their instincts and to “always travel in pairs or groups.” The email also reinforced what constitutes sexual consent.

According to the Jeanne Clery Act, Cal Poly is federally mandated to disclose information such as crimes reported on campus. The Civil Rights and Compliance Office said crime notification emails are intended to “provide preventative information to the campus community in avoiding becoming the victim of a similar crime.”

Armstrong encouraged anyone with any information on the crime to call Cal Poly Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP to report information anonymously. Tips that lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect may be rewarded.

“Police are continuing to investigate both incidents aggressively and still have limited information,” Lazier said. “No other details are available to discuss publicly while those investigations are continuing.”

Students can report sexual assault by contacting Cal Poly Police at 805-756-2281 or police@calpoly.edu, or call 911 for emergencies. Sexual assault within the campus community should also be reported to the Title IX Coordinator in the Civil Rights & Compliance Office by calling 805-756-6770 or emailing crco@calpoly.edu.

Safer is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 805-756-2282 to offer confidential on-campus support and advocacy surrounding sexual assault, stalking and intimate partner violence for members of the Cal Poly community.

Lumina Alliance in San Luis Obispo offers services surrounding sexual and intimate violence. Their crisis line is available 24/7. To reach the crisis line, call 805-545-8888.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 to include comments from University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.