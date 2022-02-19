The 2022 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival has released its official first five film selections￼

The 2022 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is back and has announced its five official selections.

Every year the festival draws in crowds to San Luis Obispo to view award-winning and fan favorite films. However, this year may very well be the most anticipated yet, film festival spokesperson John Wildman said in a press release.

For the 28th edition of the festival, a wide variety of films have been chosen, including a recent film from Sundance Film Festival.

The five initial selections are “Cat Daddies,” “Holy Frit,” “Sirens,” “My Dead Dad” and “Princess.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with what we have got in store for everyone,” SLO Film Fest Festival Director Skye McLennan said in a recent press release.

The five films serve as a preview to audiences for what they can look forward to at the 28th annual festival.

The first three films are documentaries. “Cat Daddies,” directed by Mye Hoang, has been on a film festival tour and has been known as a “crowd-pleaser.” “Holy Frit,” directed by Justin Moore is a film about artist Tim Carey and has already won Best Documentary Feature at the Naples International Film Festival. “Sirens,” directed by John Duigan, was a popular film at this year’s Sundance.

The other two films are narrative films. “My Dead Dad,” directed by Fabio Fay, follows a young man learning about his dead father. Peter Luisi’s “Princess” shows the relationship between an alcoholic and his sister’s daughter.

“This is a great sample-size of films to tease what’s in store for our audiences this year,” McLennon said. These films set the tone for what the rest of the films will be.

This year, the festival will take place from April 29 to May 1. It will be a hybrid event with virtual tickets costing $12 for a household and in-person screenings are $15 per person.

To purchase a pass or learn more about the film festival, visit https://slofilmfest.org.