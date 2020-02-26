The Central Coast candidates running for state offices and house of representatives

On March 3, Californians will vote in the primary election to secure candidates for the general election on November 3. Here are the Central Coast contenders running for office in the California State Assembly, State Senate and the House of Representatives.

California Assembly District 35 – San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

Republican and incumbent Jordan Cunningham is a former Deputy District Attorney of San Luis Obsipo. Cunningham has served as a school board member for District 35 for more than three years, according to his campaign website. He is focused on raising awareness of human trafficking, supporting small businesses and transportation safety.

Democrat Dawn Addis is a Morro Bay City Councilwoman and co-founder of Women’s March SLO. Addis is an advocate for women’s health and safety, climate change and renewable energy and reducing cost of living while promoting small business growth, according to her website.

Both candidates will appear on the primary and general election ballot.

California Senate District 17 – San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, parts of Santa Clara and Monterey

Democrat John Laird taught state environmental policy at UC Santa Cruz before serving as natural resources secretary under former Governor Jerry Brown. Laird was previously elected as assembly member for the 27th District, overseeing parts of Monterey, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, according to his campaign website.

Democrat Maria Cardenas is an executive director of the nonprofit Santa Cruz Community Ventures. Cardenas’ campaigns focuses on providing those in poverty with needs such as childcare, healthcare and food, according to her website. She is also passionate about issues on race and LGBTQ+ rights.

Democrat John Nevill is a rancher from King City. Nevill ran for an assembly seat in 2016 and has carved his career on “Public Health Administration, Ranching, Civic Service, and Community Volunteerism,” according to his campaign Facebook page.

Up against the three Democratic candidates is Republican Vicki Nohrden. Nohrden worked as a court appointed special advocate for children and also as a member of a Civil Grand Jury, according to her website. Her campaign seeks solutions to issues such as mental health, homelessness and taxes of businesses and jobs.

The two candidates with the most votes in the primary election will appear on the general election ballot.

U.S. House of Representatives, District 24 – San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and part of Ventura

Democrat Salud Carbajal currently represents District 24 and seeks re-election to a third term in the November general election. Carbajal served Santa Barbara as District Supervisor for twelve years prior to being a representative, according to his website biography. Carbajal’s campaign promotes his dedication to protecting the environment, improving transportation issues, housing and enhancing public safety.

Republican Andy Caldwell founded the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business in 1991. He is an advocate of increasing worker opportunities and supporting small businesses, government transparency and solutions to everyday problems, according to Caldwell’s website.

Independent Kenneth Young is challenging Carbajal and Caldwell. Young is an Independent “because the political pendulum must swing away from the current two-party dogfight towards the far more refreshing marketplace of great ideas and innovation,” according to his campaign site. Young is a civil engineer from Santa Barbara who is passionate about making government more effective.

The two candidates with the most votes in the primary election will appear on the general election ballot.