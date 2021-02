The Goodwill Bins are known for their low prices, but would you get up at 7 a.m. to save your place in line for a good deal? The regulars would and do every week. The customers tend to be on the hunt for vintage clothes, cheap furniture and anything of value. The Goodwill Bins price by the pound, and keeps a strict operation going from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.