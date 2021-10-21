“This event is for everybody”: Dream Center to host fourth annual Undocu-week

Cal Poly’s Dream Center will be hosting its fourth annual Undocu-week in person this year, packed full with new and interactive events.

Undocu-week, which will be held Oct. 25-29, has events and activities for undocumented students, individuals who come from mixed status families and allies who support and stand with them.

“This event is for everybody,” Vania Agama-Ramirez, the Dream Center’s coordinator, said.

Monday’s event is a talk with Alejandro Flores-Muñoz about entrepreneurship and “how [students] can thrive and succeed in the world beyond… once they graduate,” according to Agama-Ramirez.

Agama-Ramirez said that many community members may not have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). This policy allows them to “be able to work and gain employment after graduation,” she said, but that “there are still opportunities for students without DACA, and Muñoz will cover that” in his talk.

Some of the other events are a dialogue around imposter syndrome – the idea that an individual has only succeeded due to luck and not because of their abilities, a panel of staff and faculty geared towards allies on how to build inclusive fellowships and a workshop on legal options beyond DACA.

On Thursday, Undocu-week is celebrating national “I Stand With Immigrants Day.” This is a day “dedicated for allies and how they can express their support for undocumented students,” Agama-Ramirez said. The event is led by FWD.us, a national immigration advocacy organization, and has partnered with fraternity Lambda Theta Phi on campus.

The week will come to a close on Friday with guest keynote speaker Felicia Russel who will discuss the intersections of race and status.

Undocu-week is also celebrating the 20th Anniversary of AB 540, which was on Oct. 18th. AB 540 is a bill that allows undocumented and other eligilbe students access to in-state tuition rates at California’s public colleges and universities.

Agama-Ramirez said that the Dream Center is for those “looking for community” and the center aims to promote that sense of belongingness. The center hosts “community building events” such as the Dream Circle, an informal way for fellow undocumented students to get to know one another. The center also organizes an annual Welcome Bonfire and professional development events with a panel of guest speakers so students get the opportunity to learn about the resources available to them post-graduation.

“The Dream Center is a place that uplifts and defends our undocumented student’s voices,” Agama-Ramirez said. “I hope this Undocu-Week is a culmination of us and our continued effort to uplift undocumented students’ voices and narratives of our immigrant community.”

The Dream Center is located in building 52, room E-11. It is available to access with a green campus pass Monday through Friday from 9-5 p.m.