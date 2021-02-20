Thorpe throws 7.2 scoreless innings as Baseball takes down Nevada 4-0 in season opener

After being out of action for more than 11 months, Cal Poly Baseball started their 2021 campaign with a 4-0 win against Nevada on Friday, Feb. 19 inside Baggett Stadium.

Cal Poly (1-0), who have finished top three in the Big West in three of the last four seasons, looked to start their season on a high note under head coach Larry Lee, who entered his nineteenth year with the program.

The game got off to a slow start as both teams were scoreless through two full innings, despite the Mustangs leaving runners on base in the bottom of the first and second innings.

Then, the Mustangs gained the momentum after senior catcher Myles Emmerson drove a base hit to center field to bring home freshman shortstop Brooks Lee, giving them a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mustangs kept the momentum in their favor after a single led sophomore infielder Taison Corio to advance to third base, who had a single earlier in the inning. An RBI double to center field from junior third baseman Tate Samuelson brought home Corio and Lee, who reached on base earlier in the inning after a dropped pop fly in Nevada’s outfield. A wild pitch from Nevada right-hander Jake Jackson led Samuelson to advance to third base.

Another wild pitch from Jackson in the following at-bat led Samuelson to score, giving the Mustangs a 4-0 lead at the end of the fifth inning.

Freshman pitcher Drew Thorpe turned in a strong performance against Nevada, pitching 7.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and allowing only one hit. pitcher Dylan Villalobos also allowed one hit in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts of his own.

The Mustangs will continue their four-game weekend home series against Nevada on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. inside Baggett Stadium.