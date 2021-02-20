Women’s Basketball uses strong defensive performance for 55-44 win over Long Beach State

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball defeated Long Beach State 55-44 on Friday, Feb. 19 inside Mott Athletic Center with one of their best defensive performances of the season.

The Mustangs (10-7, 6-5 Big West) held Long Beach (11-4, 10-3 Big West) to 44 points, their second-fewest points allowed so far this year.

Senior forward Sierra Campisano began the first quarter putting up two layups to make the score 4-0. Despite the early lead, the first quarter remained tight with the score going back-and-forth between both teams, with seven lead changes up to the two-minute mark. Junior center Zoe Stachowski closed out the quarter with a free throw to make the score 12-10 going into the second quarter.

The Mustangs extended their lead quickly with a pair of layups to give them a 16-10 lead at the 6:03 mark. Campisano followed up with a layup to give the Mustangs an eight-point lead, their largest lead of the half. The Mustangs maintained a significant lead of 22-16 going into the half, holding Long Beach to just six points in the quarter.

At the half, the Mustangs led the game in field goal percentage (41.67%), three-point percentage (20%) and free throw percentage (33.3%). The defensive effort showed as the Mustangs held Long Beach to 26.9% from the field and zero percent from three.

Long Beach put forth an offensive surge to start the second half to bring the deficit within three at the 7:43 mark. Cal Poly answered back with a three-pointer from senior guard Chantel Govan. The Mustangs built on their lead with six unanswered points to capture a 10-point lead, making the score 33-23 at the 2:42 mark. The third quarter ended with the Mustangs maintaining a 35-27 lead.

Cal Poly held onto their lead with strong performances on both ends of the floor from sophomore guard Maddie Vick and Campisano. With the quarter winding down, the Mustangs closed out the match thanks to the game-clinching points from senior guard Malia Holt and sophomore guard Maddie Willett, finishing with a score of 55-44.

The Mustangs finished the game shooting better percentages in field goals (46%), three-pointers (25%), and free throws (66.7%) than their opponent. Cal Poly also out-rebounded Long Beach 41-33.

The Mustangs continue their back-to-back weekend series with Long Beach on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Mott Athletic Center.