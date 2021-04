Months after leaving the United States Air Force, Isaiah Robinson could not wait to be more involved in making music. He quit his job and traveled to California to visit and collaborate with Cal Poly musicians he had met over Instagram. Along with Isaiah come his supporters, Alanzo Robinson, his younger brother, and Kaylani Williams, Isaiah’s girlfriend. The three met downtown with Trane Hulbert, a San Luis Obispo drummer, serendipitously.