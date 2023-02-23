Tickets are now on sale for Cal Poly’s 81st Annual Poly Royal Rodeo, to be held April 14-15 during Open House weekend at Cal Poly’s Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex, according to a recent press release.

The event will feature various competitions in events such as barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, tie down roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding and steer wrestling, among college students from across the West Coast. The Poly Royal Rodeo will also feature three concerts.

“Each year our student-athletes bring their best to the rodeo arena, both as competitors and as members of the Cal Poly community,” Cal Poly rodeo coach Ben Londo said. “We are grateful to host this time-honored tradition during Cal Poly’s Open House.”

Students can attend the Cal Poly Rodeo Showcase and a concert at a reduced cost on April 12. Friday will host the Annual Poly Royal Rodeo Performance where participants compete in various events, and those who advance to the finals will compete on Saturday.

Tickets are $50 for general admission, $20 for children 2-12 and free for children under two and can be purchased here. For a complete list of events and times visit @calpolyrodeo on Instagram.