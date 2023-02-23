Cal Poly Provost Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore sent an email to the campus community with updated information on the semester conversion project — announcing a partnership with global management firm Sia Partners for the university’s system and business practices.

As the last campus in the CSU system still on the quarter system, the Office of the Chancellor informed Cal Poly that it would start to convert to a semester calendar back in 2021. The university expects to fully implement the changes by the start of the 2026-2027 academic year.

“I appreciate how hard faculty members have been working on making the semester curriculum more transfer friendly, and with diversity, equity, and inclusion and sustainability components where possible,” Jackson-Elmore wrote in the email.

Starting this month, Sia Partners will conduct two efforts for the conversion to a semester calendar, according to the email. The ‘Campus Project Plan’ is piloted by Director of Semester Conversion Rachel Fernflores to fully align the university with the academic conversion plan. The ‘Change Strategy’ is an effort to inform and aid all parts of the campus community in the transition from quarter to semester system.

Jackson-Elmoore notified the campus community that Sia Partners will contact and start conversations across the university campus for their approach and efforts.

More information about the semester project will be updated on the website semesters.calpoly.edu.