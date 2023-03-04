In Cal Poly Track and Field’s outdoor season opener, six Mustangs posted top-10 marks in school history at the Cal Poly Open on Friday, March 3.

The annual tune-up meet hosted by Cal Poly is meant for the athletes to shake the dust off and get their bearings underneath them as they transition from indoor meets to the outdoor season.

Nevertheless, juniors Jadyn Snaer, Shelby Daniele, Annie Hatzenbeler, Amaya Lopez-Fuller, sophomore Corban Payne and freshman Lexi Evans rewrote Cal Poly history in the first outing this season.

Snaer is accustomed to her name landing in the record books, as she holds the record in the 60-meter dash. However, on Friday she shaved 0.40 seconds off her 100-meter dash time to tie with Tamela Holland (1982) for the third-fastest in school history at 11.63 seconds.

Her counterpart in the sprints, Daniele, also landed a top-10 time in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 11.78 seconds to place seventh.

Hatzenbeler and Evans finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault on the day with a clearing mark of 13 feet, 1.5 inches, tying senior Sydney Jaques for sixth all-time.

For the first time in her career, Lopez-Fuller cracked the top 10 list in the women’s discus, throwing a mark of 162 feet, 11 inches, which landed her ninth in Mustangs’ history.

Payne and his personal best hammer throw of 183 feet, 7.75 inches was long enough to give him eighth on the top 10 list in the event.

There were three other personal best runners at the meet.

Sophomore Maya Holman and redshirt freshman Aspin Oliver battled it out for the women’s 100-meter hurdles, with Holman barely beating her counterpart by 0.05 seconds (14.57 for Holman and 14.62 for Oliver). Both times were personal bests.

Junior transfer Ryan Searl’s time of 10.71 in the 100-meter dash was good for a new personal best run.

Both men’s and women’s 4×100 and 4×400 teams finished on top, as the women’s 4×100 team was 0.62 seconds away from the school record (45.76).

In total, Cal Poly won 26 events, with the men winning 14 and the women coming out on top in 12.

The Mustangs will be in action next on Wednesday, March 8 through Friday, March 10 at the Santa Barbara Invitational on the campus of UC Santa Barbara.