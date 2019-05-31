Track and Field members set personal records at the NCAA West Regionals

While two Mustangs set personal records, the Cal Poly Women’s Track and Field team did not have any members advance further after competing in the first round of the NCAA Track & Field Championships from May 23-25.

Senior Miranda Daschian, senior Katie Izzo, junior Abibat Rahman-Davies and sophomore Brooke Tjerrild represented Cal Poly in the West Regional meet, which was held at Sacramento State. The Mustangs were among the top 48 student-athletes per individual event west of the Mississippi. Those who finished in the top 12 in their event will move on to the NCAA Finals at Mike A. Myers Stadium June 5-8.

Miranda Daschian

Daschian opened the competition for the Mustangs as the senior finished 33rd place in the women’s 1,500 meters Thursday evening. Daschian’s eighth place time of four minutes and 26 seconds in heat No. 4 was just three spots short of the final automatic-qualifying bid to the quarterfinal round.

Top-seeded Oregon junior Jessica Hull took home first place with a time of four minutes and 14 seconds. Daschian’s 1,500m seed moved up 15 spots as a result of her performance.

Brooke Tjerrild

Tjerrild made her second appearance in the West Regional meet Friday night and tied for 22nd place in the women’s pole vault. Tjerrild competed in the second of two flights and cleared 13 feet and 4.25 inches.

Tjerrild took just one attempt to clear each of her first two heights: 12 feet and 10.25 inches and 13 feet and 4.25 inches. However, Tjerrild missed her three attempts after a four-inch progression and finished 11th in the flight. Victoria Hoggard of Arkansas took home the No. 1 bid to the NCAA Finals with a vault height of 14 feet and 2 inches.

Abibat Rahman-Davies

Rahman-Davies nearly advanced to the NCAA Finals with a 14th place finish in women’s triple jump Saturday. Rahman-Davies’ mark of 41 feet and 11.5 inches, which was set on her second attempt, was a career-best for the junior. The personal record moved Rahman-Davies to the No. 4 spot in program history for the event.

Rahman-Davies led flight two and was just two-and-a-half inches back of qualifying. Oregon’s Chaquinn Cook registered a first place finish of 44 feet and 4.75 inches.

Katie Izzo

Izzo was the second Mustang to set a personal record after she finished 20th in the women’s 5,000-meter semifinals Saturday evening. Izzo’s time of 16 minutes and eight seconds earned a 10th place finish in the second of two sections.

Izzo moved from No. 9 in program history for the 5,000 meters to No. 6 and raised her seeding 18 spots in the process. Allie Ostrander of Boise State took home first place with a time of 15 minutes and 30 seconds.