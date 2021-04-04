Track and Field racks up 20 event wins at Mustang Quad Meet

Cal Poly Track and Field collected 20 event victories along with multiple season-best performances at the Mustang Quad Meet on Saturday, April 3 at Miller & Capriotti Athletics Complex.

The Mustangs competed with UC Santa Barbara, Fresno State and Fresno Pacific in the four-way meet. Two Cal Poly hurdlers posted top-10 performances in program history on the day.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, junior Bikram Thiara posted a time of 14.42 seconds for the event win and the seventh best time in school history. Senior Molly Ross won the 400-meter hurdles event with a time of 1:00.31, good for eighth all time in Cal Poly history. Ross also won the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.69 seconds, coming close to her personal best.

Thiara followed up his historic performance by serving as the anchor for the 4×400 meter relay squad, who won the event with a time of 3:17.79.

Senior Chineme Allison posted a victory and personal best in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.68, and later was victorious in the 4×100 meter relay with a team time of 41.25 seconds.

In the women’s 1,500 meter, sophomore Misty Diaz posted her own personal best along with the event victory with a time of 4:28.27.

Sophomore Christian Valles took home a victory in pole vault with a height of 16 feet, nine inches for a new personal best by over four inches.

Overall, Cal Poly collected 20 event victories out of 38 on the day. The events included men’s and women’s high jump, men’s and women’s pole vault, men’s triple jump, women’s discus and men’s javelin.

To round out Cal Poly’s victories, the Mustangs took home first place in the men’s 800-meter, men’s and women’s 400 meter hurdles, and men’s and women’s 200 meter dash.

Cal Poly will compete next in the Wildflower Invitational on Saturday, April 10 in Fresno, California.