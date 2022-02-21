Track and field sees all-time performances at Arkansas Qualifier

Redshirt senior Emily Hammlet smashed her own women’s weight throwing record by seven inches in Track and Field’s latest indoor meet on Friday, Feb. 19 at the Arkansas Qualifier inside the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Hallett’s mark of 54 feet, 4 3/4 inches shattered her own school record of 53 feet, 9 1/2 inche that she set earlier this year. This is the second time Hallett reset her own school record this season and the throw placed her in fourth place for the meet.

Continuing the Mustangs’ success, sophomore sprinter Shelby Daniele clocked a 7.74 second 60-meter dash in the finals to move into second place all-time for indoor at Cal Poly, tieing A’Jah Love (2016) and Mishe’ Scott (2015). The time was good enough for sixth place in Arkansas.

Another record tying night came from Anisa Rind in the 400-meter. The sophomore sprinter also moved into second place all-time with a 57.72 second run, only putting her behind LeBren Martin, who ran a 55.95 in 2004. Rind finished in 13th place.

There were three personal-best performances by the ascending freshman class on Friday in three different events.

Freshman long jumper Melody Nwagwu continued to make strides in her debut season, jumping a personal-best mark of 18 feet 4 1/4 inches on Friday, placing her fifth at the meet.

Meanwhile, freshmen Malkayla Oliver ran a personal-best time of 25.56 seconds in the 200 meter-dash, but was not quite able to qualify for finals at 18th place.

Also, freshman Isabella Rigby threw a best mark of 41 feet 2 1/4 inches for eighth place.

Other finishes included sophomore Belle Aduaka’s 16th-place finish in the 400 meter-dash at 58.90 and junior Kaila Bishop placing 12th in the 800, running 2:17:10. Freshman Katelyn Carro ran a 25.92 in the 200 meter-dash, which was good enough for 20th place.

The next meet for the Mustangs will be at home for the annual Cal Poly Open on Friday, March 4 at Miller and Capriotti Athletics Complex.