Women’s tennis takes down UC Davis 4-3

Cal Poly women’s tennis defeated the UC Davis Aggies 4-3 at Mustang Tennis Complex on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The Mustangs (4-3, 2-0 Big West) started off by securing the doubles point over the Aggies (5-4, 2-2 Big West).

The duo of freshmen Eliza Bates and Peyton Dunkle won against Olive Maunupau and Carly Schwartzberg 6-1 to move to 2-2 together on the season.

Then, the Cal Poly pairing of redshirt juniors Emily Ackerman and Kim Bhunu beat Yana Gurevich and Arianna Stavropolous of UC Davis 6-3 clinched the doubles point. They are now 5-4 together on the year.

In singles play, redshirt sophomore Melissa LaMette started things off by defeating Stavropolous 6-3 and 6-4. UC Davis won the next two matches at the number two and number four spot.

However, Cal Poly came back and Peyton Dunkle won the No. 6 matchup in three sets after dropping the first set.

To wrap up singles play, Bhunu lost the first set to UC Davis’ Sara Tsukamoto but ultimately earned the win by winning two sets in a row 6-3 and 7-6.

Cal Poly’s next match will take place against Fresno State at Mustang Tennis Complex on Friday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.