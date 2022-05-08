Track and field starts Big West Tournament strong at Multi-Event Championships

Cal Poly track and field seniors Adelae Fredeen and Dylan Bouzigues each secured second-place finishes and All-Conference Team honors at the Big West Track and Field Multi-Event Championships on Saturday, May 7 at UC Davis.

Bouzigues came up 58 points short of the BWC title in the decathlon. He surged up the leaderboard on Day 2 by grabbing first in the discus, second in the pole vault and the 1,500, third in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the javelin.

“[Bouzigues] battled so hard on Day 2,” Cal Poly Multi-Events Coach Les Courtemanche said to Cal Poly Athletics. “If there’s anybody on this team that can make that kind of a comeback, it’s that kid. He rebounded and responded really well.”

Meanwhile, Fredeen tallied 4,797 points in the heptathlon, shattering her previous career-best of 4,632 from last year. She also matched her season-best mark in the long jump to secure second and ran a personal best in the 800-meter.

“[Fredeen] just put herself in a good position,” Courtemanche said. “She was consistent the entire two days and just steady and disciplined in all her events.”

With their results, Bouzigues and Fredeen both scored eight team points for the Mustangs.

Freshman Maya Holman and sophomore Shimona Draper also scored team points for Cal Poly in the heptathlon. Holman recorded career bests in five of the seven events, garnering her a career-best in points as well. Draper had a pair of personal bests Saturday in the javelin and 800, allowing her to finish fourth.

Sophomore Nick Gammal collected two team points for the Cal Poly men’s team and established a new career-best in points. He set personal records in four events Saturday and placed second in both the discus and javelin.

“We brought [Gammal] not really expecting him to get [team points] on the board and that kid really fought hard and put himself in a scoring position,” Courtemanche said.

The Mustangs currently sit in second place in the women’s team standings, trailing UC Santa Barbara by four points. On the men’s side, Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton are tied for second.

“It gives us good momentum going into next week,” he said. “They were able to exceed all expectations that we had, so I couldn’t be happier.”

The BWC Championships will resume on Friday, May 13 at Woody Wilson Track.