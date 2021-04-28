Track & Field makes history with 10 wins at Fresno State

Cal Poly Track & Field took home 10 wins on Saturday, April 24 at the Fresno State Invitational at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The meet had full squads competing from San Jose State, the University of San Francisco, Sacramento State, Santa Clara, the University of Nevada, Saint Mary’s, fellow Big West member CSU Bakersfield, and lastly hosts Fresno State.

The highlight of the meet was pole vaulter Brooke Tjerrild, who broke the university record for pole vault in both of the last two weeks with scores of 4.18 meters and 4.19 meters.

Tjerrild did it again on Saturday. At Fresno State, she broke the vaulting school record for the third time in as many weeks when a 4.20 meter performance broke her own record and secured her the win for the Mustangs.

Fellow Mustang Kayla Myers took second place in pole vault with a performance that has moved her to third all-time in school performance. This height shattered Myers’ previous personal best by over nine inches.

Molly Ross nabbed the next win for Cal Poly at the invitational when she gave her career-best showing in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.58, which is the fourth-best in school history. Ross is now ranked No. 40 in the western half of the country.

Ross grabbed a second victory for the Mustangs just a few hours later with a win at the 400-meter hurdles event.

In the 100-meter dash, two athletes from Cal Poly placed in the top five, with Chineme Allison taking fifth with a 10.78 finish and Tyler Esteves setting a new personal best with a 10.55 second effort that brought home the win. That win moves Esteves to the second best showing in the event in the Big West’s leaderboard for this season. Esteves would finish second in the 200-meter, also setting a PR there.

Cal Poly impressed at the 1,500, with six runners from the Green and Gold finishing in the top-10. The event was won by Justin Robison of the Mustangs in an even 3:48.00.

Shelby Daniele moved up to No. 2 in the Big West Conference for the 100-meter dash with an 11.87 second showing that got her a top-five finish at the invitational.

Misty Diaz placed second in the women’s 800-meter and moved to third in the Big West when she put up a 2:08.55 time in the event.

Devon Cetti’s hammer throw at Fresno on Saturday moved him to No. 5 in school history in a performance that got him a third-place finish.

Emily Hallett entered the top-50 for women’s hammer throw in the western regional with her season-best toss of 57.97 meters, the best in the Big West Conference this season.

Shimona Draper, Daniele, Ross and Belle Aduaka competed in Cal Poly’s first 4x100m relay of the season in a 47.47 second performance for fourth-best in the Big West.

Two Mustangs finished in the top five for the men’s triple jump when Kevin Fernandez posted a personal-best 45’ 9.75” effort in fourth place and Bailey Jones victorious for the third time this season with a 47’ 10.75” performance.

Will Smith contributed to Cal Poly’s 10 wins when his 179’ 3” discus throw secured him the victory while nearly eclipsing his personal best.

Two more victories were added to Cal Poly’s win column on Saturday when Adam Gockel won with his 177’ 2” javelin throw and Mathis Bresko cleared 15’ 9” in the pole vault. Cal Poly swept the top-three in the men’s pole vault, with Enzo Sison and Christian Valles tying Bresko’s 4.80 meter showing, but Bresko secured the tie-breaking win.

The 10 wins Cal Poly racked up blew away most of the other competition, with only San Jose State besting the Mustangs with 13 total wins. No other university collected more than five.

The Mustangs look to continue their strong performances with a relay event back at Fresno State on Friday, April 30 and a full meet against UC Santa Barbara at home on Saturday, May 1.