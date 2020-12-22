Twelve three-pointers push Women’s Basketball Past San Diego State in 73-63 Win

After a loss last week, Cal Poly Women’s Basketball rebounded to defeat the San Diego State Aztecs on the road 73-63 on Monday, Dec. 20 at Viejas Arena.

Sophomore guard Abbey Ellis led the way past the Aztecs (2-6) with a career high 39 points which included eight three-pointers. Senior forward Sierra Campisano contributed with seven points and 12 rebounds to secure the victory for the Mustangs (4-2).

Ellis started the first quarter hot from the three-point range, banking two threes to give the Mustangs their first six points of the game. After sophomore guard Maddie Willetts’ three at the 2:00 mark, the Aztecs retook the lead and held on to it to the end of the quarter with the score sitting at 17-15.

In the second quarter, the Mustangs regained the lead thanks to a quick jumper from Campisano and a made free-throw from Ellis to make the score 18-17 at the 9:27 mark. San Diego stayed close as the quarter had seven different lead changes. The Mustangs held onto a 36-34 lead going into the half with Ellis scoring eight points and sophomore guard Maddie Vick scoring five points in the quarter.

The second half started off fast for the Mustangs with a quick jumper from Campisano and 10 points from Ellis including two threes to increase the Mustangs’ lead to 48-36 with 5:34 left in the third quarter. Cal Poly would hold on to the lead at the end of the third after a pair of threes from Vick and Willett with the score sitting at 56-47.

After a layup from senior forward Kirsty Brown, San Diego State shortened their deficit to get within four to make the score 58-54 at the 6:27 mark. With 3:21 left in the game, Ellis put the game out of reach with a trio of three-pointers to help the Mustangs beat San Diego State 73-63.

The Mustangs outscored San Diego State throughout the game thanks to their hot streaks from three-point range, finishing the game with 12 threes overall. The Mustangs finished the game with a higher three-point percentage (57.1%) and field goal percentage (45%) than the Aztecs, and outrebounded San Diego State 37-30.

Cal Poly continues their season next week with back-to-back home games against Hawaii starting Sunday, Dec. 27 in Mott Athletic Center.