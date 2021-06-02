Under 21? SLO City says you can’t enter a cannabis storefront

The City of San Luis Obispo is preventing medical cannabis users younger than 21 from entering storefront cannabis dispensaries.

This means, that for those who have a medical card and are under 21, delivery services are the only way to purchase within San Luis Obispo.

This ordinance only applies in San Luis Obispo city limits, as other storefront dispensaries in neighboring towns within the county, such as Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande, do not have the same restrictions.

So far, the only dispensary that needs to abide by the regulation is Megan’s Organic Market, the first and only storefront to open in San Luis Obispo since its launch in August 2020.

In a video interview, the co-owner and namesake of Megan’s Organic Market, Megan Souza, said that she is actively against the ordinance.

Souza and her team at Megan’s Market have put in a formal request to the city of San Luis Obispo asking that the ordinance be updated. Souza wants to allow medical patients to shop the storefront.

“What we’re doing is restricting young people’s access to medicine, and it doesn’t seem like there’s a very good reason for it,” Souza said.

According to a statement made on the San Luis Obispo City website, two other dispensaries have been approved for storefront permits as of March 23, 2020. Currently, there is no further information on when these stores will be open to the public.