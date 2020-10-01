University conducting investigation after more than 40 students identified at a Pirate’s Cove gathering

More than 40 Cal Poly students have been identified in a video of people not wearing face coverings or social distancing at Pirate’s Cove this weekend, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

Two women participated in a mock football drill, both lied on the ground and one held a football. A large group of people formed a circle around the two and yelled, “Three, two, one, go!,” as both stood up, according to two videos posted on Cal Poly Barstool.

The woman carrying the football tackled the other and both fell. The large crowd yelled and ran into one another, jumping up and down.

Two students carried a University Housing moving cart out of the water in a third video posted on Cal Poly Barstool.

The post caption read, “Oklahoma Drill and Move-In carts at Pirates today #week2.”

This incident is a violation of Cal Poly’s health and safety guidelines, according to Lazier.

The university takes this incident “very seriously and will pursue those violations aggressively through our student conduct policies and procedures,” Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News.

The university is continuing its investigation, Lazier wrote.

Eleven students living on campus are isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Cal Poly’s coronavirus dashboard updated. Fifteen residential students are quarantined following exposure to someone with the virus. An additional 135 students living on campus are quarantined-in-place after potential COVID-19 exposure in University Housing.

San Luis Obispo County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases today, according to County Public Health. The county currently has 193 active coronavirus cases.