University responds to rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans

The University Diversity and Inclusion Department sent an email to the Cal Poly community today, March 18, to address the rise in Anti-Asian hate and violence throughout America over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer, Denise Isom, wrote to address the recent hate-crime shootings at massage spas in Atlanta that killed eight people.

“We can only imagine the pain, anger and fear that members of our Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) and women-identified communities must feel at this moment. We see you — and we stand with and beside you,” Isom wrote.

The rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans reflects the many social issues that have become even more prevalent because of the pandemic, according to Isom.

“This is a reminder that we are in the midst of more than just a battle with Covid-19, we are experiencing the results of systemic racism, sexism, xenophobia, and inequality that have been amplified by this pandemic.

The Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Faculty and Staff Association will have a Brown Bag discussion Friday, March 19 for APIDA community members at Cal Poly.

Spring quarter, there will be an OUDI/Student Affairs Campus Conversation Series panel discussion about hate against the Asian American community. In April, there will be an event from Cynthia Choi and STOP AAPI hate, according to the email.

Isom concluded the email with resources for people who want to be more informed and become an ally, including: An overview of the long history of anti-Asian exclusion and racism in the United States, Stop AAPI Hate​’s data collection and reports on COVID-19 hate incidents, a model for speaking up: name it, claim it, stop it, and the video Combating AAPI Racism in Age of Covid-19.