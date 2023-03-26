Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire at a homeless encampment located near Mustang Village around 7:32 p.m. on Saturday.
According to a tweet by @SLOCityFire, there are no injuries or structural damage. Nearby Mustang Village apartments were not affected by the fire.
The 50×50-foot fire spread to nearby eucalyptus trees, responsible for tall flames.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the fire department said.