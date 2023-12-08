Cal Poly students can now access virtual contact cards, also recognized as vCards, for student support resources through a Student Affairs webpage. The page, launched by Student Affairs on Oct. 24, aims to ensure that all students have the resources they need to support their health and well-being, Director of Educational Communications Cynthia Lambert said.

Resources include vCards of after-hours emergency services and on and off-campus organizations such as SAFER, University Housing, Campus Police and more, according to the webpage.

“For more than 8,800 of our students, this campus is their home, and we wanted to make sure they know who they can contact when they need support,” Lambert said. “All students, including those who live on campus and those living in the community, can benefit by having quick access to important contact information when they need it most.”

When accessing the webpage on a device, students can save contact information directly into their contact list.

“We wanted to decrease the amount of time that it could take for someone in need to find support,” Lambert said.

The student support vCards webpage is now the second most visited page on the Student Affairs site, according to Lambert.