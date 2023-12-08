The faculty and staff housing project converting the corner of Slack Street and Grand Avenue is set to begin phase one of construction in March 2024 according to Cal Poly Administration and Finance.

The project will create a total 200 units, 150 of which are multi-family units and 50 single-family units. Some will be available for sale and for rent with others only available for sale.

“I heard some of the faculty housing is going for as low as $390,000. That’s a great price for housing in SLO,” interdisciplinary studies professor Brandiff Caron said.

Cal Poly Corporation (CPC) leadership revealed that a design-build team, led by Thompson Dorfman Pacific, SVA Architects and Coastal Community Builders had completed the conceptual design for the project. After earning a 75% schematic design review, the project will be updated to receive approval from the CSU Board of Trustees.

Condominiums for rent and single-family homes for sale are expected to be available to faculty and staff by 2025. CPC is working on financing options to ensure affordability and plans to establish a loan program in collaboration with local lenders, according to the project’s website.

This initiative follows CPC’s first faculty and staff housing project, Bella Montaña, and the corporation is currently finalizing a request for proposal for a third project near Highland Drive off Highway 1.

A list of faculty and staff interested in the Slack and Grand development can be found on the Bella Montaña website with an interest list. More information for a waitlist will be available after the project is finalized according to Cal Poly Administration and Finance. For more information, visit the project website.