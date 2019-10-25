Visiting San Luis Obispo soon? You may qualify for $100 in Uber credits to go wine tasting

People traveling to San Luis Obispo before December have the chance to receive $100 in Uber credits to explore the local wine region — simply for visiting.

Those staying for at least two consecutive nights in San Luis Obispo between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 may qualify for the credits, which are funded by the City of San Luis Obispo Tourism Business Improvement District.

The promotion, called Sip, Stay & Save, is a partnership between San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective and Uber. The goal is to have people experience San Luis Obispo during harvest season and safely explore the wine region, according to San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Director of Communications and Business Education Jacqui Clark-Charlesworth.

“The Uber aspect of it is kind of your designated driver to go wine tasting,” Clark-Charlesworth said.

The credits are limited to the first 500 reservations to claim them. There are still credits available, according to Clark-Charlesworth.

Staying two nights doesn’t automatically warrant receiving the credits. Some restrictions apply, including blackout dates on Oct. 25-27, which is Mustang Family Weekend. Saturday arrivals do not qualify. Entries for the Uber credits must be submitted before the date of check-in.

To qualify, guests who made reservations on or after Oct. 1 should forward their booking confirmation to info@sanluisobispovacations.com to get a promotion confirmation letter.

Following check-in, bring a digital or printed version of the promotion confirmation letter, hotel room key and hotel reservation confirmation to the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center to claim the Uber credits.

Unused credits will expire by the end of 2019. Pick-up or drop off locations must also be within one-quarter of a mile of a San Luis Obispo hotel.

“It’s a beautiful time, the colors are changing. It’s a great time that most people wouldn’t normally come to SLO and experience it, but we wanted to give them a little extra encouragement to come out and see our SLO Coast wine, some of our new wineries and the new branding that they have done, and really explore our charming downtown as well,” Clark-Charlesworth said.

A similar promotion, called Money for a Rainy Day, runs January through March, according to Clark-Charlesworth. With this promotion, qualified guests will receive $100 to spend how they want.