Volleyball downs UC Davis in four sets

Cal Poly volleyball secured their second win in a row after defeating the UC Davis Aggies 3-1 on Friday, Nov. 11 inside Mott Athletics Center.

After the Mustangs (12-14, 10-5 Big West) defeated rival UC Santa Barbara last week, Cal Poly won in four sets 25-21, 21-25, 25-19 and 28-26.

“We are happy with how the group is finding a rhythm with what is going on,” head coach Caroline Walters said.

In the first set, the Aggies (10-16, 6-9 Big West) opened the match with a 3-1 advantage before the Mustangs scored five consecutive points to take a 6-3 lead. After the Mustangs held a 12-8 lead, the Aggies came back and tied the set at 15-15. The Mustangs did not allow the Aggies to take the lead thereafter as Cal Poly closed out the set 25-21.

In the second set, however, UC Davis got out to a 15-6 lead, which was the largest lead of the entire match.

“When we are down we do not have good communication and then we get further down,” freshman outside hitter Amy Hiatt said.

The Mustangs went on a 6-0 run to cut the Aggie lead to 15-12. Cal Poly tried to come back again late in the set, as they were within three points at 23-20, but the Aggies scored the final two points of the set to tie the match at 1-1.

UC Davis’ momentum continued from the second set into the third as they opened the match with a 5-1 lead. After the Aggies led 8-4, the Mustangs scored eight unanswered points to take a 12-8 lead. After this run, Cal Poly took control of the set as they held a 20-12 lead and ultimately won the set 25-19 to take a 2-1 advantage into the fourth set.

The Mustangs held on to a comfortable lead early in the fourth set as they led 13-7. However, the Aggies went on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 15-14 which forced the Mustangs to use a timeout. The Aggies tied the game at 16-16 soon after and took a 22-19 lead late in the set.

Then, the Mustangs made a comeback of their own. Facing a match point for the Aggies, Cal Poly scored four of the final five points to win the set 28-26 and defeat UC Davis in the match 3-1.

“UC Davis had a set point in the fourth set and I think we did a good job at staying calm and collected in those moments,” Walters said. “I think in the past we shied away from being the person who takes that last swing.”

The Mustangs outhit the Aggies .179 to .099 and were led by freshman outside hitter Tommi Stockham, who recorded a game-high 20 kills to go alongside Hiatt’s 12 kills.

Cal Poly will look to add to their winning streak when they face UC Riverside on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m inside Mott Athletics Center.