Volleyball finishes 1-2 in Utah Classic Tournament

Cal Poly volleyball traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah September 3-4 to participate in the Utah Classic Volleyball Tournament. The Mustangs (2-5) faced No. 19 Utah, Utah Valley and No. 22 San Diego in their three matches and left with an overall record of 1-2.

No. 19 Utah

In their first match of the tournament, Cal Poly took on the 19th ranked Utah Utes. The Utes downed the Mustangs in three sets (17-25, 17-25, 16-25).

Redshirt senior outside hitter Jamie Stivers led the charge on offense, recording seven kills for Cal Poly. Junior middle blocker Meredith Phillips and redshirt freshman outside hitter Tommi Stockham tallied five kills each.

On the defensive side, freshman libero Peyton Dueck led the Mustangs with nine digs and Stivers was not far behind with eight.

As a team, the Mustangs totaled 27 kills and 15 errors, while hitting .126 in the match.

Utah Valley

After the early loss to Utah, Cal Poly turned its attention to the Utah Valley Wolverines in its second match of the tournament. The Mustangs swept Utah Valley (25-21, 29-27, 25-17) to pick up their lone victory of the tournament.

Stockham led the way for the offense with a game-high 11 kills. Phillips and Stivers had nine kills each and redshirt freshman middle blocker Kate Slack recorded eight kills.

Defensively, the Mustangs had 60 digs as a team, 20 of which came from Dueck. Meanwhile, junior liberos Taylor Rose and Lea Ungar had 11 and 10 digs, respectively.

Cal Poly had 49 kills and 12 errors in their second win of the season while hitting .278.

No. 22 San Diego

With a win and a loss on day one, Cal Poly looked to salvage the weekend against the 22nd ranked San Diego Toreros. However, the Toreros swept the Mustangs in three sets (15-25, 18-25, 19-25) to finish the tournament.

Junior setter Avalon DeNecochea led Cal Poly with 32 assists. She also recorded four digs in the match.

Stivers led the way with 12 kills, followed by redshirt freshman outside hitter Amy Hiatt, who had seven kills to her name.

Dueck totaled 13 digs on the defensive side while the Mustangs as a whole finished the match with 33.

After these three games, the Mustangs dropped to 2-5 on the season. Cal Poly’s road trip continues as they travel to Malibu September 11-12 to face Washington and Pepperdine.