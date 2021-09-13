Volleyball goes 0-2 in Pepperdine Asics Classic against No. 9 Washington and No. 22 Pepperdine

Cal Poly volleyball lost both of their weekend matchups in the Pepperdine Asics Classic in Malibu against No. 9 Washington and No. 22 Pepperdine on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12.

The Mustangs (2-7) lost to the Huskies (5-1) in four sets (17-25, 15-25, 25-23, 14-25) and dropped their second weekend matchup against the Waves (7-1) in the full five sets (25-15, 8-25, 13-25, 25-17, 14-16).

No. 9 Washington

The Huskies got started early in the first set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead. After a 4-1 run by Cal Poly cut the lead to just one, Washington took control of the set and cruised to a 25-17 victory.

The second set was similar to the first, as the Huskies started with a 7-3 run to build a comfortable lead. In this set, the closest the Mustangs got to a lead was a three point deficit at 11-8, as Washington took over once again to win the set 25-15.

The third set was a different story, as the offense found some success in the sole set victory of the match. With the teams tied at 10-10, Cal Poly went on a 7-2 run that set them up with a 17-12 advantage. However, the Huskies were able to come back and tie it up at 23. With it all tied up, junior blocker Meredith Phillips contributed a kill and a block to seal the set win at 25-23.

After an exciting third set, the fourth set returned to the same format as the first two with Washington dominating in all facets. The 25-14 victory in the final set included an 8-1 run that sealed the game.

Redshirt senior outside hitter Jamie Stivers had a team-high 12 kills to go along with 12 digs for the Mustangs. Meanwhile, junior setter Avalon DeNecochea was an all-around contributor, with 34 assists, seven digs and three blocks.

Cal Poly hit .163 as a team while the Huskies hit .231 en route to the four-set win.

No. 22 Pepperdine

The first set was dominated by the Mustangs, as they took it by the score of 25-10. This set included scoring runs of 4-0, 5-2 and 10-4 for Cal Poly to secure the win.

The second set had a much different result as the Mustangs couldn’t get their offense running and the Waves dominated to the tune of a 25-8 set victory.

The third set was more of the same, as Pepperdine capitalized on the lack of offensive attack by Cal Poly and won 25-13, grabbing the 2-1 advantage.

The Mustangs got back on track in the fourth set, grabbing the 25-17 win to force the fifth and final set. In this win, Cal Poly secured a 7-6 lead early and never looked back.

In the fifth set, which was played to just 15 points, the Mustangs and Waves battled back and forth for the match victory. However, with the score tied 14-14, back-to-back kills for Pepperdine gave them the 16-14 win.

Stivers and Phillips each recorded double-digit kills, tallying 17 and 11, respectively. The team improved its hitting percentage in the second game of the weekend, as it rose to .238.