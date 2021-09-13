Women’s soccer routs San Jose State, 5-0

Cal Poly women’s soccer dominated the San Jose State Spartans from start to finish for a 5-0 victory on Saturday, Sept. 12 inside Alex. G Spanos Stadium.

Cal Poly (4-4-0) bounced back from a close loss to Gonzaga in their last game to get back in the win column, while the loss moved San Jose State (3-4-0) under .500 on the year

The Mustangs used two goalkeepers in their first shutout performance of the season. Junior goalkeeper Ava Dorvillier got the start and recorded three saves including one impressive diving stop in the first half before freshman goalkeeper Mary Norman came in as a substitute in the 73rd minute. She had a save of her own during her paying time.

The Mustangs established their lead shortly after the opening kick, as senior midfielder Grace Park took a turnaround touch right in front of the goal off an assist from senior midfielder Leah Kellogg just under two minutes into the game.

Cal Poly doubled their lead shortly before the game reached the thirty minute mark when sophomore midfielder Camille Lafaix took matters into her own hands. She dribbled deep into the Spartan defense and, after a few fancy touches, served a strong strike to put the Mustangs up 2-0. This was Lafaix’s second goal in as many games.

The first half lead was extended to 3-0 nearly seven minutes later on the possession following Dorvillier’s diving save. Lafaix caught the defense off guard by quickly playing a free kick in Spartan territory to junior defender Emily Talmi, who put it past the Spartan goalie for her first goal of 2021.

The second half was more of the same as the Mustangs kept their foot on the gas pedal on both sides of the ball. Freshman midfielder Mckenna Carbon increased the lead to 4-0 in the 63rd minute on one touch off a cross from sophomore midfielder Annette Greenley.

The fifth and final goal came from the right foot of sophomore forward Olivia Ortiz, as she took a strong strike from just outside of the box for her first of the year.

Cal Poly will look to build on this strong outing when they travel to Championship Field to take on Seattle University on Sunday, Sept. 19. This will be their final game before Big West play begins.