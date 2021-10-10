Volleyball records third straight sweep, takes down UC Davis

Cal Poly volleyball swept UC Davis 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 on Saturday, Oct. 9 inside The Pavilion.

This victory is the third straight sweep for the Mustangs (7-10, 5-1 Big West), while the Aggies (5-12, 1-5 Big West) continued their struggles in conference play.

In the first set, Cal Poly got out to an early 6-3 lead and continued their success later on when they went up 10-5. UC Davis made it interesting, closing the gap to just 12-9, but the Mustangs pulled away and eventually won the set 25-17.

The defense of Cal Poly carried them in the second set, as they held the Aggies to a hitting percentage of -0.26 hitting percentage. Despite this defensive showing, the Mustangs held a tight 19-18 lead late in the set. However, a 6-1 run gave them the set victory at 25-19.

The final set was a close one to start, as Cal Poly held a 10-8 lead. However, runs of 6-2 and 5-1 in favor of the Mustangs carried them to the 25-18 set victory and the sweep.

Redshirt senior outside hitter Jamie Stivers led Cal Poly with 15 kills while redshirt freshmen outside hitters Amy Hiatt and Tommi Stockham added nine and seven kills, respectively.

The Mustangs will look to continue their win streak against CSU Bakersfield on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. inside Mott Athletics Center.