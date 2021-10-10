Men’s soccer suffers first Big West loss to UC Irvine, 1-0

Cal Poly men’s soccer’s winning streak came to an end as they fell 1-0 against UC Irvine on Saturday Oct. 9 inside Anteater Stadium.

The loss was the first defeat for the Mustangs (4-5-2, 2-1-1 Big West) in Big West play, shaking up the conference rankings and making them tied with the Anteaters (4-7-2, 2-1-1 Big West) for second place.

The game got off to a slow start, as the first action was seen in the 14th minute, when Cal Poly allowed back-to-back shots by Irvine’s Jake Means. However, both attempts would result in no goals.

Cal Poly’s lone opportunity in the first half came on a 25th minute shot by senior midfielder Neil Boyal, but the ball glided out inches left of the goal.

By the end of the first period, the Mustangs had only one total shot compared to the nine shots of the Anteaters.

The Anteaters received their first red card in the 50th minute and were penalized to remove Oscar Cervantes from the game and continue forward with 10 players against Cal Poly’s 11.

Despite being down a player, the Anteater’s Axel Adler gave his team the 1-0 advantage by powering the ball to the top left corner of the net in the 60th minute.

This goal would prove to be the game-deciding goal, as neither team found the back of the net for the remainder of the matchup.

Cal Poly was outshot by the Anteaters 12-5 and just one Mustang shot was on target. Meanwhile, junior goalkeeper Carlos Arce-Hurtado recorded two saves in his effort.

The Mustangs will look for a bounce-back win when they host Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. inside Spanos Stadium.