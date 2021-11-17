Volleyball’s win streak snapped in four-set loss to CSU Bakersfield

Cal Poly volleyball’s three-match win streak was snapped against CSU Bakersfield on Tuesday, Nov. 16 inside the Incardo Center in Bakersfield.

The Mustangs (13-15, 11-6 Big West) lost to the Roadrunners (17-8, 10-7 Big West) in four sets, 14-25, 21-25, 25-12, 22-25. Despite the loss, Cal Poly remains in third place in the Big West standings.

In the opening set, early back-and-forth play found the Roadrunners with a slim 16-14 lead. Nine unanswered points for Bakersfield closed the door on Cal Poly as the Roadrunners won set one, 25-14.

In set two, the Mustangs and Roadrunners battled to a 9-9 stalemate. A 7-0 Bakersfield run stretched the Roadrunner lead out of Cal Poly’s reach. Despite a late 5-0 run, the Mustangs could not dent the Bakersfield lead and the Roadrunners would win set two, 21-25, and take a 2-0 match lead.

With a loss on the line, Cal Poly opened the third set with eight unanswered points and took a dominating 12-1 lead. Bakersfield tried to claw back into the set, but a 6-1 Mustang run closed out the set 25-12 to push the match to a fourth set.

Set four opened with the Roadrunners snagging an early 9-6 lead. Then, an 11-3 run from Cal Poly pushed the Mustangs ahead at 17-12. A late 20-17 Cal Poly lead was then flipped during an 8-2 Bakersfield run as they took the set, 22-25, and the match, 3-1.

Redshirt freshman outside hitter and Big West Freshman of the Week Tommi Stockham led the Mustang offense with 19 kills. Redshirt freshman outside hitter Amy Hiatt followed with 10.

Junior middle blocker Meredith Phillips tallied four blocks to go along with six kills.

Freshman libero and Big West Defensive Player of the Week Peyton Dueck led the Mustang defense with 16 digs. Junior defensive specialist Lea Ungar and Stockham both had eight digs as well. Ungar also had a career-high four aces.

Cal Poly outhit Bakersfield .215 to .197 in the match and totaled 47 kills to go along with 19 errors as a team.

The Mustangs will play in their final home match of the season on Saturday, Nov. 20 against first-place Hawaii inside Mott Athletics Center at 8 pm.