Gas prices reach all-time high in San Luis Obispo County at nearly $5 per gallon

San Luis Obispo gas prices are the fifth most expensive in the U.S. with some gas stations surpassing $5 a gallon as of last week. This recent skyrocket in prices is a five-year high for the county.

The spike, however, is not specific to San Luis Obispo. Fuel prices in the U.S. have reached a seven-year high, with an average price of $3.42 per gallon. Just one year ago, the national average was $2.11.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude oil prices are a large determining factor in retail gasoline prices. The rise in gas prices can also be attributed to an increase in demand and limited supply.

Shell employee Shirav Khan said that since the start of the pandemic, people have stopped carpooling and using ride-shares, which has led to more demand, thus creating higher prices.

“Everyone is driving their own car because of COVID-19, so a lot more people need a lot more gas,” Khan said.

According to AAA, California currently has the highest fuel prices, averaging $4.626 a gallon, while Oklahoma has the cheapest at $3.034 per gallon.

San Luis Obispo County locals will find cheaper prices at Coserv Fuel on Santa Rosa, Sinclair in Morro Bay and at Costco for $4.35 a gallon, but can expect higher prices elsewhere.

Ellen Kuhnle, San Luis Obispo’s Speedway Express manager, said that their gas prices have only increased by about 20 cents in the last month, becoming some of the cheapest in the area.

“It’s been pretty great for business,” Kuhnle said. “We have been really busy since prices have gone up at other gas stations.”

The Shell on Monterey Street is currently the most expensive station in San Luis Obispo, after reaching a high of 4.95 a gallon on Monday, Nov. 8. According to Khan, the increase in gas prices has had little to no impact on business.

“At the end of the day, people have to have gas, so things have been busy as usual despite the high prices,” Khan said.