Vote today in ASI Election

The Associated Students Inc. (ASI) election opened this morning, April 21, at 9 a.m. and will remain open for voting until 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The student body will be electing the ASI President and the ASI Board of Directors into office for the 2021-22 school year.

“Students should make sure they are educated about candidates and vote for who they want to represent them for the next year,” former ASI President Shayna Lynch said.

The ASI President will represent and advocate for Cal Poly’s student body as well as serve as an official representative to the administration of the university and the general public.

“This position is there to truly be an advocate for all students,” Lynch said. “The person in this role must recognize the privilege this office holds and utilize their positionality to truly uplift student needs and student voices.”

The student body will also be voting on the ASI Board of Directors which is made up of 24 Cal Poly students with representation from each college. There will be five students elected from the College of Engineering, four from the College of Liberal Arts, four from the Orfalea College of Business, four from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Science, four from the College of Science and Mathematics and three from College of Architecture and Environmental Design.

All students can place their votes through their Cal Poly Portal or through the ASI website.