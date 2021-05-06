Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations now available in county

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are now being offered at San Luis Obispo County vaccine clinics in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande.

Vaccinations are available at the Paso Robles Event Center and the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande. The vaccine clinics are open next week on Wednesday, May 12 from 12–6 p.m. and Friday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open hours may vary week by week.

No health insurance or proof of citizenship is required to receive the vaccine. Only a form of age identification is needed, County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a May 4 press release.

“Now is the time to get the vaccine; it’s never been easier,” Borenstein said in the press release. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet gotten the vaccine to take this opportunity to get the vaccine easily and at no cost, while we are able to provide these large-scale community clinics across [San Luis Obispo] County.”

Appointments are still available every day this week at all three of the county’s community vaccine clinics for those who would rather confirm their preferred time and vaccine type.

More than 200,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in San Luis Obispo County. The county plans to scale down the large vaccine clinics in the coming weeks as more residents get vaccinated, according to the press release.