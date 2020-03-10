UPD implements ‘walk with a cop’ program

The University Police Department (UPD) has invited faculty, staff and students to join them in their new monthly event: Walkie Talkie Thursdays.

Walkie Talkie Thursdays allows attendees to walk alongside Chief George Hughes throughout campus and gives them the chance to have an informal discussion with Hughes about whatever topics they may choose. Proposed by Hughes himself, this event will occur on the third Thursday of every month for 30 minutes.

UPD wrote in an email that they hope this event will foster an increase in trust between themselves and the community. The event started on Feb. 20 and UPD will host their next walk on March 19.

“We created these monthly walks as a way to connect students, staff, and faculty to help them learn more about what we do and hear what is on the minds of our campus community members in a casual setting,” Hughes wrote in an email. “We have a beautiful campus, so why not get out of the classroom for 30 minutes and learn something new about your police department?”

Turnout for the last event was around 10 people, UPD wrote in an email. While only Hughes walks during the event right now, other officers may participate in the future.

UPD said walks will continue through the end of Winter 2020 and will resume Spring 2020.