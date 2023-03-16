Fishing may not be taught in schools, but it is an industry deeply rooted in the history of Morro Bay — and an organization made up of local women is seeking to teach the public all about it.

Central Coast Women for Fisheries (CCWF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 by women connected to the commercial fishing industry, including female fishermen, boat captains, and the wives of fishermen.

While the number of commercial fishermen has fallen over the years, CCWF supports fishing families with their scholarship program, which offers up to four years of tuition assistance to descendants of fishermen attending college or trade school.

View more about the CCWF scholarship and other services they provide at the video below.