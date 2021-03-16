“We’re not out of the woods:” The perception of COVID-19 safety and risk at Cal Poly

Nazmi said he would consider attending a party during the pandemic risky behavior.

“Anywhere where you’re coming into contact with humans that you don’t come into contact with, it’s high risk,” Nazmi said. “Whether it’s one person, two people, or a hundred people, obviously the more the worst.”

Psychology junior Danielle Hyde said that she was not surprised to see people on social media partying around the San Luis Obispo area.

“Just going to a party would be really irresponsible right now,” Hyde said. “Think about all the people that each of those people is interacting with.”

Psychology freshman Sarah Hannaway said that overall she feels that Cal Poly students are too confined right now, especially on campus.

“It’s really unhealthy for people to be locked up all the time,” Hannaway said. “I don’t think it’s fair to expect first-year college students to come to a place where they’re not legally allowed to meet people.”

She said that people should have more autonomy when it comes to outdoor activities.

As restaurants have reopened with outdoor dining and limited capacities, Cal Poly students have been faced with deciding whether they would feel safe and comfortable in a reopened economy.

Students had a varied association with risk and outdoor dining. With an average score of 4.48, the data shows a majority of students associated dining out as “low-risk” by indicating a score less than 5. Despite this, there were still 54 students who marked this activity above a rated 5.

Nazmi said it was a misconception that reopening San Luis Obispo’s economy means safety is not still a priority.

“That’s a false dichotomy,” Nazmi said.

The problem Nazmi sees is some people think that reopenings signal an ability to relax on current restrictions rather than an opportunity to improve safety measures while enjoying some normalcy.

He said that operating outdoors with proper health guidelines can be a safe way to reopen any economy.

Generally, students thought being outdoors was safer than being indoors, even with preventative measures in place.

“Outside is definitely better than inside,” Nazmi said.

In the survey, Mustang News asked students to assess risk-levels associated with outdoor activities, such as going on a walk without a mask on.

Going on a mask-less walk was reported as the least risky behavior which an average of 3.22.