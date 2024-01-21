Cal Poly Men’s Tennis traveled to Albuquerque to take on East Tennessee State for their second dual matchup of the season on Saturday, Jan. 20 but fell 5-2.

The Mustangs were set for a tough matchup against a Buccaneer team that made the NCAA tournament last season.

In doubles play, the no. 1 duo of junior Bastiaan Westrate and senior Colter Smith picked up the 7-5 win.

At the No. 2 spot, the freshmen pairing of Raz Haviv and Sean Kamyshev came out with a win in a close match to a score of 6-6 before it was halted.

Senior Noah Berry and sophomore Aaron Eliscu won their match 6-4 at the no. 3 spot and secured the doubles point for the Mustangs, making the overall score 1-1.

The Mustangs would have a tough outing in singles play. The Buccaneers gained back-to-back points in the No. 1 and 2 matches, pushing their lead to 3-1.

Westrate picked up a straight-set victory for the no. 3 matchup 6-4, 6-1, giving him singles and doubles wins on the day.

However, his boost wasn’t enough for the Mustangs, as they fell at the remaining spots, and East Tennessee secured the 5-2 win.

Cal Poly men’s tennis will have a break before the home opener against LMU on Feb. 3 at Mustang Tennis Complex.