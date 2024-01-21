The Mustangs’ lack of offensive efficiency continues to be a growing issue as the team suffered a 65-53 loss to CSU Bakersfield (7-11, 2-5 Big West), on Jan. 21 at Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California. The Mustangs are now on a seven-game losing streak, dropping their conference record to 0-7 and overall record to 4-15.

The Mustangs entered the Big West matchup without head coach John Smith who didn’t attend the game due to a non-Covid illness. Assistant coach Omar Lowery acted as head coach for the game. Additionally, the Mustangs were without fifth-year point guard Jarred Hyder, who remains out due to an injury.

The Mustangs did have senior guard Kobe Sanders return to the lineup in the team’s 65-53 loss to the Roadrunners.

In the first half, the Mustangs were unable to match the Roadrunners’ offensive efficiency. Entering halftime down 32-19, the Mustangs shot 25% from the field, 16% from three, and 66% from the free-throw line.

On the other hand, the Roadrunners ended the first half shooting 50% from the field and 85% from the free throw line.

However, the second half was a much different game offensively for both teams. The Mustangs shot the ball at a higher rate, going 44% from the field, 55% from three, and 83% from the free throw line.

The Roadrunners’ efficiency plummeted in the second half, shooting 48% from the field, 41% from the free throw line, and zero percent from three on six attempts. According to GoPoly, the Roadrunners were just the seventh team in the Division I program this year to win a game without scoring from the three-point line.

Although the Mustangs outscored the Roadrunners in the second half 34-33, the lack of efficiency on all three levels of offense in the first half contributed to a 13-point deficit which proved to be too much for the Mustangs to overcome.

Freshman shooting guard Quentin Jones led the team in scoring with 16 points on five for eleven from the field.

Despite riding a seven-game losing streak, four of the team’s seven straight losses were within 12 points. Additionally, the common theme in these losses and their season overall is poor efficiency in one half derails the Mustangs’ ability to keep up with their opponents.

Inefficiency has been an ongoing issue for the 4-15 Mustangs throughout the season. The team is being outperformed in efficiency at both scoring levels by opponents. From the three-point line, the Mustangs are shooting 31.3% while their opponents are shooting 34.8%. Even worse, the Mustangs are shooting 40.3% while their opponents are shooting 45.5% from the field. Ultimately leading to the team only averaging 63.4 points per game and opponents averaging 73.2 points per game.

The Mustangs have a shot at snapping their seven-game skid as they are set to host the CSU Fullerton Titans (9-10, 2-5 Big Sky) at Motts Athletic Center on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. A win would also give the team their first conference win of the year.