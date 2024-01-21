On the evening of Friday, Jan. 19, the Teamsters Local 2010 Union, which represents 22 out of 23 California State campuses, reached a tentative agreement with California State University (CSU). This means the Teamsters Local 2010 will not be striking on the week of Jan. 22 to Jan. 26. According to an article released by the Teamsters Local 2010 organization on their website, they said that it has been “more than a year of tough negotiations with California State University.”

According to their website, the Teamsters Local 2010 represents the skilled trade workers at all CSU campuses except Cal Maritime.

These workers include air conditioning maintenance, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, painters and all others that work on CSU buildings, according to Fresno State employee and Skilled Trades Director of the Teamsters Local 2010 Drew Scott.

Scott also said the union represents around 80 skilled trade employees who work at Cal Poly SLO and 1100 workers at the 22 CSU campuses.

Teamsters Local 2010 was going to go on strike because they felt they were not being treated fairly by the CSU. They filed unfair labor practices against the CSU. They previously conducted a one day strike on Nov. 14.

“That’s why we were heading that direction and we hoped that the pressure it created, knowing that we were going to go on strike this next week, got us to a deal at the table finally Friday evening,” Scott said.

The tentative agreement between the CSU and the Teamsters Local 2010 is not final until the CSU trustees and Teamsters Members vote. Information about the agreement will be made available to the public for voting.

If the agreement is ratified by the membership, the agreement includes guaranteed raises, creation of a salary step system and critical contracting out protections, according to their website.

However, the California Faculty Association (CFA), the union that represents lecturers, professors, librarians, coaches and counselors, is still planning to be on strike from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26 as of now.

“Teamsters Local 2010 wholeheartedly supports CSU Faculty in their fight for a fair contract. Teamsters Joint Council 7 and Teamsters Joint Council 42 have sanctioned the CFA strike and urge CSU to bargain with them in good faith for a fair contract,” Scott said in an email to Mustang News.