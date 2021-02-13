COVID-safe activities in San Luis Obispo on Valentine’s Day

The city of San Luis Obispo set up COVID-19 safe activities that you can do with your significant other this Valentine’s Day. The Downtown SLO Business Association has made it their mission this year to make holidays special with their initiative of “light up downtown,” in lieu of the normal events the city used to put on pre-pandemic. After the positive reviews from their lights over Christmas and New Years, the city has put up Valentine’s Day themed lights in the mission plaza along with some backdrops that provide the perfect photo ops for residents to enjoy with their special someone.