The free convenience shuttle known as Mustang Shuttle extended its hours and stop locations around campus this year, aiming to make Cal Poly more accessible.

Students and employees can now use the shuttle during the day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in addition to its current evening hours from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

“The expansion of the shuttle services addresses the needs of the campus community members to get around campus car-free day or night,” Transportation and Parking Services (TAPS) Director Marlene Cramer said in an email.

The Mustang Shuttle follows a scheduled route with six campus stops throughout the day and nine in the evening. The daytime shuttle will run on weekdays, while the evening shuttle runs seven days a week.

The shuttle now includes stops at the poultry, dairy and wine and viticulture units.

TAPS said the shuttle aligns with the university’s sustainability goals, which include expanding sustainable transportation options on campus.

The Mustang Shuttle was originally created in response to students asking for a safe, accessible way to travel on campus at night. After the initial shuttle was shut down due to the coronavirus, TAPS partnered with SLO Safe Ride in November 2021 to bring the shuttle service back.

“It’s been great to see the popularity and early adoption of Mustang Shuttle this past year, and we are very excited to be able to offer more,” Cramer said in a news release.

Cal Poly

Associated Students Incorporated (ASI), the University Union Advisory Board, University Housing, Cal Poly Corporation and Cal Poly Public Safety partnered with SLO Safe Ride to extend the Mustang Shuttle hours.

More than 36,000 rides were given in just seven months last academic year.

In addition to the daytime hours, students can now get the Mustang Shuttle app from the App Store and Google Play to track the vehicle and see accurate arrival times for each stop.

“We are closely monitoring the program and communicating with our campus partners on where adjustments and improvements can be made in the future,” Cramer said in the email.