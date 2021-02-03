What to watch this February

This article first appeared on KCPR.org. Mustang Media Group is a student-run organization that encompasses Mustang News and KCPR. They collaborate to cover news, arts and culture for Cal Poly and the greater San Luis Obispo community.

TV Shows

The Equalizer: Season 1

Premiering on Feb. 7 on CBS, “The Equalizer” is an upcoming crime drama television series. It is based off of the 2014 film with the same name and is a reboot of the 1985 series. Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, a mysterious woman and single mother with an interesting background, who uses her skills to defend those with nowhere else to turn.

The Walking Dead: Season 10

The Walking Dead has been a popular post-apocalyptic horror television series ever since its release in 2010. The show portrays life in the months and years that follow a zombie apocalypse, where a group of survivors travel in search of security and a safer home. “The Walking Dead” extended its highly anticipated tenth season with six new episodes, which will air on Feb. 28 on AMC. The television series will end with the premiere of Season 11, expected later this year.

Trans in Trumpland

“Trans In Trumpland” is an upcoming four episode docu-series premiering on Feb. 25, streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. Tony Zosherafatain, the docu-series director, investigates the devastating impact of the Trump administration on the lives of trans Americans, including the reality of anti-trans policies. The series focuses on the experiences of four trans individuals and explores how transgender communities in Texas, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Idaho were affected.

Movies

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” is a long-anticipated documentary starring Billie Eilish, the popular young singer-songwriter who quickly rose to fame after her 2015 hit “Ocean Eyes.” The documentary will premiere on Feb. 26 on Apple TV and will explore Eilish’s unprecedented rise to stardom. It will take an intimate look at how she navigates her career and family life.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

The third and final installment in the popular “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” romantic comedy film series, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) nears the end of high school and takes a pair of “life-changing trips” that lead her to ponder life with her family and boyfriend, Peter (Noah Centineo), after graduation. The film will premiere on Feb. 12 on Netflix.

Malcolm and Marie

Starring Zendaya and John David Washington, “Malcolm and Marie” is an upcoming black-and-white romantic drama film, premiering on Feb. 5 on Netflix. Interestingly enough, the film is the only feature to be written and produced entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Malcolm and Marie” follows a filmmaker and his girlfriend as they return home from a movie premiere and revelations about their past relationships begin to surface.