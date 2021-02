Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Jan. 25 that the stay at home order was lifted in all California regions, including San Luis Obispo County.

However, that doesn’t mean restaurants won’t be forced to close again.

Restaurants in Paso Robles were struggling during the second shutdown, so many continued to allow customers to dine-in, going against COVID-19 safety guidelines that only allowed takeout. Local business owners share why they made the decision to stay open.