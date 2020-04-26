Wide receiver J.J. Koski signs with the Los Angeles Rams

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, senior wide receiver J.J. Koski signed a free agent contact with the Los Angeles Rams Saturday evening.

Video by Brian Truong

Koski was named Cal Poly’s most valuable player and most valuable offensive player after recorded career-highs in the 2019 season. In his senior year, he averaged 19.3 yards per catch and received 42 passes for eight touchdowns.

The 6’1″, 195 pound Danville native never missed a game throughout his Cal Poly career. Through 44 games, Koski caught 121 passes for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns.