Wilbur-Ellis Launches Innovation Award for Student Teams from Cal Poly and Around the Country

Cal Poly students can register to participate in the new Wilbur-Ellis Innovation Award competition for a chance to win $25,000.

The award was launched this year in support of Wilbur-Ellis celebrating its 100th Anniversary as a leading company in agriculture, animal nutrition and specialty chemicals. To participate, student teams will propose new and better approaches for providing food for more people.

“We hope the award encourages young people to think creatively and bring forward promising new ideas,” Wilbur-Ellis President and CEO John Buckley said. “With this focus on feeding a growing population, the teams could explore more efficient and sustainable ways to produce, distribute, prepare or package food. Teams might look at alternative food ingredients, reducing food waste or finding new ways to alleviate food insecurity. Whatever it is, we want to encourage out-of-the-box thinking.”

Proposals are due on Monday, April 4, 2022, after which submissions will be evaluated and a $25,000 award will be presented to the student team that submits the best proposal. Additionally, $5,000 honorable mention awards may also be presented to other deserving teams.

“A world where people have enough to eat is a safer, more secure world,” Buckley said. “Since Wilbur-Ellis was founded 100 years ago, we’ve worked with our customers and suppliers to put food on tables around the world. So, it’s appropriate that as a legacy of our 100th anniversary, we’re engaging the next generation in this important work.”

Each member of a student team must register individually to participate in the competition. Registration is open through the April 2022 deadline for submitting proposals.

More information and the registration form can be accessed online at wilburellis.com/innovation-award, or go to the Wilbur-Ellis website (www.wilburellis.com) and click on Innovation Award at the top of the home page.